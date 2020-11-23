UK Gymnastics team releases 2021 schedule

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The UK Gymnastics team will compete in an eight meet SEC only schedule with its seven other league competitors in 2021 and the team announced its schedule on Monday.

The Wildcats will have four meets at home and four on the road during the schedule. The schedule will include two open dates for all schools in week 5 and week 10 to allow for rescheduling of postponed events.

Kentucky will open on January 8th against Alabama. That's the only school it will have a meet against twice this season. They'll be at home against Auburn on January 15. After a rematch with Alabama (Jan. 29), UK will also host Arkansas (Feb. 12) and LSU (Feb. 26), travel to Missouri (Jan. 22), Florida (Feb. 19) and Georgia (March 5).

The SEC Gymnastics Championship are set for March 20 in New Orleans.