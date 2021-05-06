UK Men's Basketball will hold camps this summer

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Kentucky Basketball program will have its summer camps this summer after taking last year off during the pandemic. It's a chance to learn from Wildcats head coach John Calipari and his new assistant coaches Orlando Antigua and Chin Coleman.

The following camp options will be available this season:

Father-Son Camps

Dates: June 11-12, June 18-19, June 25-26

Where: University of Kentucky

Open to: Boys ages 7-17 and their fathers

Price: $160 per camper

Father-Daughter Camps

Dates: June 12-13, June 19-20

Where: University of Kentucky

Open to: Girls ages 7-17 and their fathers

Price: $160 per camper

Three-Day Camp Cal

Dates: June 14-16, June 28-30

Where: University of Kentucky

Open to: Boys ages 7-17

Price: $350 per camper

Satellite Camps

Dates: June 1 (Thomas Nelson High School), June 2 (Ryle High School), June 3 (Boyd County Middle School), June 4 (Elizabethtown High School), June 7 (West Carter High School), June 9 (North Laurel High School), June 10 (South Oldham High School), June 17 (Scott High School), June 24 (Henry County High School)

Where: Across the state of Kentucky

Open to: Boys and girls ages 7-17

Price: $99 per camper

GENERAL CAMP INFORMATION FOR ALL CAMPS

Registration for all camps is open. A limited number of spots for all camps are available and based on a first-come, first-served basis with online registration [nam04.safelinks.protection.outlook.com] recommended as the fastest and most efficient form of registering campers. After a summer without camps last year, spots are expected to fill up quickly this year.

Due to COVID-19 healthy and safety protocols, there will be no on-campus housing option this summer. For those who need lodging to attend camp, below is a list of hotels around campus that are easily accessible before and after camp.

Lexington Marriott City Center (121 W. Vine St.) – 859.253.1000

Hilton Lexington Downtown (369 W. Vine St.) – 859.231.9000

Hyatt Regency Lexington (401 W. High St.) – 859.253.1234

Holiday Inn Express & Suites Lexington (1000 Export St.) – 859.389.6800

Excluding the Satellite Camps, all camps will be held on the University of Kentucky campus and feature UK’s upgraded facilities. Certified athletic trainers will be stationed at each site throughout the duration of the camp, along with UK basketball staff members to accommodate any questions or concerns. It is UK's goal to ensure a safe and fun environment, which provides all campers the opportunity to maximize their Kentucky basketball experience.

Once a camper’s registration is complete, the camper will receive a confirmation email with details of necessary documents needed (physical, insurance), along with a list of items campers will need to bring for camp. Any camp-related questions can be called into the men's basketball camp line at 859-257-9457 or 859-257-1916 or by email at ukmbbcamps@uky.edu .

COVID-19 SAFETY PROTOCOLS FOR ALL CAMPS

There will be changes this year to ensure a safe and healthy environment during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Campers and parental guardians will be required to wear masks or face coverings while checking in. Campers will be allowed to remove their mask/face covering during camp activities but any parents/supervisors remaining in the gym for Satellite Camps or the Three-Day Camp Cal will be required to keep their mask/face covering on. Only one family member will be permitted to stay with their camper if he/she chooses to do so for those two camps. Social distancing will be encouraged.

Masks/face coverings should cover the mouth and nose, fit snugly but comfortably, and be secured with ties or ear loops. The masks/face coverings should be made of multiple layers of fabric or medical grade disposable material, allow for breathing without restriction, and must be able to be laundered and machine dried without damage or change to shape. Gaiters made of two-ply material are acceptable. Face shields do not replace wearing a mask. If spectators are unable to wear masks, they are encouraged not to attend camps for the sake of their health and the health of others.

All Kentucky men’s basketball camp staff will wear masks/face coverings throughout camp. Social distancing will be practiced for every camp as instruction allows.