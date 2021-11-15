UK Men's soccer earns No. 9 seed in NCAA Tournament

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Kentucky men's soccer team has earned the overall number 9 seed in the NCAA Tournament which gives the Wildcats a bye in the first round. UK will get the winner of Akron and Santa Clara and play the game at home in the Wendell & Vickie Bell Soccer Complex.

The Cats earned their seeding just a day after winning the Conference USA Tournament 2-1 in overtime against Florida Atlantic. The Wildcats resume also boasted a 14-1-and-4 record.

They play against either Akron or Santa Clara on Sunday November 21. A time and TV Network will be announced at a later date.

Clemson is the Number 8 seed in the Wildcats half of the bracket.