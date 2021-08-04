UK men's soccer starts the season ranked No. 14

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Kentucky men's basketball team returns 18 players from last season and the Wildcats earned some respect being ranked No. 14 in the United Soccer Coaches Top 25 Preseason Poll.

UK was 12-5-2 last year and made it to the NCAA Championships round of 16. They ended the season ranked No. 16.

While they start in the top 15, it will be a difficult season for the Wildcats. They play three ranked teams in their own conference and all on the road. UK will travel to No. 25 Coastal Carolina in the first game of the season which also opens their Conference USA slate on August 26. Then on September 25, the Wildcats play at No. 1 Marshall who won the National Championship last year. And on October 30 the Wildcats visit No. 18 Charlotte.

UK will play its first exhibition game of the season at home against Evansville on August 15.