UK men's soccer to play New Hampshire in NCAA Tournament

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Kentucky men's soccer team has made the 36 team field for the NCAA Tournament where the Wildcats will take on New Hampshire in the opening round. All of the NCAA Tournament games will take place in the Cary, North Carolina area.

As noted in the Tweet, Kentucky is in the NCAA Tournament for the 11th time in program history. They've been in six of the last seven tournament fields and were the #3 seed in 2018 where the Cats reached the quarterfinal round.

New Hampshire won the America East Championship for the third straight year. Also known as the Wildcats, UNH was 8-0-1 this season with all of the matches taking place against America East opponents.

UK and New Hampshire will play Sunday, May 2 with a time still to be determined. The winner will advance to play the winner of No. 5 seed Wake Forest and Coastal Carolina.