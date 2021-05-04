UK Men's tennis makes NCAA Tournament and will host

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Kentucky men's tennis team was not only invited to participate in the NCAA Tournament but it was also selected to be a host for the first round.

The 18-7 Wildcats earned a No. 14 seed and will take on Cleveland State, Arizona and Michigan at the Hilary J. Boone Tennis Complex. UK was 15-0 on its home courts this season.

Kentucky will play against Cleveland State Friday at 1:00 pm while Arizona plays Michigan in the first match at 10:00 am. The winners will advance to play on Saturday at 1:00 pm.

The winner from that group will advance to the second round of the tournament which will take place at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Florida.

This is the 30th NCAA Championship appearance in program history. The Wildcats have the No. 1 player in the country Liam Draxl and No. 12 Gabriel Diallo—as well as a top-10 doubles pair.

