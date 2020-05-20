Menu

Watch
Sports

Actions

UK Michigan game in London officially postponed

London game moved to 2022
items.[0].image.alt
Kentucky head coach John Calipari draws up a play prior to the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Mississippi State in Lexington, Ky., Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019. Kentucky won 76-55. (AP Photo/James Crisp)
Coach Calipari’s Comments Following Win Over Mississippi State
Posted at 12:07 PM, May 20, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-20 13:20:46-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced today the inaugural Basketball Hall of Fame London Showcased initially scheduled for December 6, 2020, has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event was expected to feature Marist College vs. The University of Maryland, Baltimore and University of Kentucky vs. The University of Michigan.

"As we navigate these unprecedented times, the Basketball Hall of Fame has remained vigilant in placing health and safety above all else," said John L. Doleva, President and CEO of the Basketball Hall of Fame. "Unfortunately, the unknown combination of health, safety, international travel regulations, and the economic viability for all parties involved has required us to postpone this highly anticipated event at The O2. We look forward to hosting a fantastic event in 2022."

Wildcats Coach, John Calipari, also reacted to the news. "I'm disappointed that we aren't able to go to London this season – I was really looking forward to meeting the Queen – but I'm glad we were all able to come together, figure this out and preserve this series for the future," said Coach Calipari. "This was a tough decision for the Hall of Fame because we all want to play this game in London, but I support the group's decision in putting everyone's health concerns first and pushing a temporary pause on this. The good news is we're still able to play three great games with Michigan."

The Basketball Hall of Fame London Showcase will now take place Sunday, December 4, 2022, at The O2 arena and will be televised domestically by ESPN / ABC.

The Wildcats and Wolverines will keep the three-game series with Kentucky traveling to Ann Arbor in 2021 and the Wolverines returning to Rupp Arena in 2023.

All fans who have purchased a ticket to the 2020 Hall of Fame London Showcase will receive a full refund automatically to the method used for purchase within 14 business days. During these unprecedented times, it may take longer for funds to credit your account. Tickets for the 2022 Hall of Fame London Showcase will go back on-sale for December 4, 2022, in January or February of 2022.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch local news anytime! Search LEX 18 on your favorite device!

Watch local news anytime! Search LEX 18 on your favorite device!