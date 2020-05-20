UK Michigan game in London officially postponed

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced today the inaugural Basketball Hall of Fame London Showcased initially scheduled for December 6, 2020, has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event was expected to feature Marist College vs. The University of Maryland, Baltimore and University of Kentucky vs. The University of Michigan.

"As we navigate these unprecedented times, the Basketball Hall of Fame has remained vigilant in placing health and safety above all else," said John L. Doleva, President and CEO of the Basketball Hall of Fame. "Unfortunately, the unknown combination of health, safety, international travel regulations, and the economic viability for all parties involved has required us to postpone this highly anticipated event at The O2. We look forward to hosting a fantastic event in 2022."

Wildcats Coach, John Calipari, also reacted to the news. "I'm disappointed that we aren't able to go to London this season – I was really looking forward to meeting the Queen – but I'm glad we were all able to come together, figure this out and preserve this series for the future," said Coach Calipari. "This was a tough decision for the Hall of Fame because we all want to play this game in London, but I support the group's decision in putting everyone's health concerns first and pushing a temporary pause on this. The good news is we're still able to play three great games with Michigan."

The Basketball Hall of Fame London Showcase will now take place Sunday, December 4, 2022, at The O2 arena and will be televised domestically by ESPN / ABC.

The Wildcats and Wolverines will keep the three-game series with Kentucky traveling to Ann Arbor in 2021 and the Wolverines returning to Rupp Arena in 2023.

All fans who have purchased a ticket to the 2020 Hall of Fame London Showcase will receive a full refund automatically to the method used for purchase within 14 business days. During these unprecedented times, it may take longer for funds to credit your account. Tickets for the 2022 Hall of Fame London Showcase will go back on-sale for December 4, 2022, in January or February of 2022.