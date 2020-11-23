UK Offensive Line on midseason list for the Joe Moore Award

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The University of Kentucky offensive line which is affectionately known as the Big Blue Wall is still up for the honor of winning the Joe Moore Award. Twenty-two schools in all are on the mid-season watch list for the award which will be given out in late December or early January.

The Wildcats line is fourth in the Southeastern Conference in rushing at 178 yards per game. Kentucky’s top three running backs (Christopher Rodriguez Jr., A.J. Rose and Kavosiey Smoke) are averaging 5.9 yards per rush (1,058 yards and seven touchdowns), while Rodriguez leads the SEC and ranks 18th nationally at 6.39 yards per carry.

The Joe Moore Award voting committee judges on six criteria that historically proven to distinguish winning O-line play: toughness, effort, teamwork, consistency, technique and finishing.

Here is the entire list of those on the mid-season watch list.

2020 Joe Moore Award Midseason Honor Roll

Air Force

Alabama

Army

BYU

Cincinnati

Coastal Carolina

Georgia

Iowa

Iowa State

Kentucky

Louisiana

Louisville

Mississippi

North Texas

Notre Dame

Ohio State

Oregon

San Diego State

Texas A&M

UCLA

Virginia Tech

Wisconsin