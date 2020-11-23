UK Offensive Line on midseason list for the Joe Moore Award

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The University of Kentucky offensive line which is affectionately known as the Big Blue Wall is still up for the honor of winning the Joe Moore Award. Twenty-two schools in all are on the mid-season watch list for the award which will be given out in late December or early January.
The Wildcats line is fourth in the Southeastern Conference in rushing at 178 yards per game. Kentucky’s top three running backs (Christopher Rodriguez Jr., A.J. Rose and Kavosiey Smoke) are averaging 5.9 yards per rush (1,058 yards and seven touchdowns), while Rodriguez leads the SEC and ranks 18th nationally at 6.39 yards per carry.
The Joe Moore Award voting committee judges on six criteria that historically proven to distinguish winning O-line play: toughness, effort, teamwork, consistency, technique and finishing.
Here is the entire list of those on the mid-season watch list.
2020 Joe Moore Award Midseason Honor Roll
Air Force
Alabama
Army
BYU
Cincinnati
Coastal Carolina
Georgia
Iowa
Iowa State
Kentucky
Louisiana
Louisville
Mississippi
North Texas
Notre Dame
Ohio State
Oregon
San Diego State
Texas A&M
UCLA
Virginia Tech
Wisconsin