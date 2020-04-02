UK officially adds the grandson of Calipari's college coach

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The University of Kentucky officially announced Isaac DeGregorio has accepted to walk-on with the Wildcats basketball team. He's the grandson of the college coach of UK head coach John Calipari.

DeGregorio attended North Catholic High School in Pittsburgh where he averaged 18 points per game and helped lead his team to a 26-2 record and a Class 3-A State Championship. The 5'11" point guard had he recorded 1,563 career points, 440 assists and made 283 3-pointers at 40%.

Isaac’s grandfather, Joe DeGregoio, was John Calipari’s college coach at Clarion during the 1981 and 1982 seasons.

In the UK release, DeGregorio said, “Joining Kentucky basketball is a dream come true. I’ve been a Kentucky fan all my life and to join the team is surreal. The opportunity to be around the best players and coaches in the nation is something I just couldn’t pass up. I’m looking forward to getting to Lexington and getting in the gym with my teammates. My dream is to become a college basketball coach and there is no better way to prepare for that than being around the best.”

And Coach Calipari said, “Isaac is a terrific basketball player who led his team to the regional WPIAL championship. They had a real chance to win state. Isaac had a strong year and has a tremendous basketball IQ to go along with a great skillset, neither of which should be a surprise with the basketball family he comes from. I played for his grandfather in college and over the years got to know his father, who is a terrific coach in his own right. Isaac will be a great addition to what we do here, and I look forward to him being a part of this program.”

DeGregorio makes it seven players in the Class of 2020 which is ranked number one in the country.