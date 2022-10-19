UK picked to win the SEC Regular Season Title

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Southeastern Conference media has tabbed Kentucky men's basketball as the team to beat in the league this season. The media also picked Wildcats forward Oscar Tshiebwe as the SEC preseason Player of the Year.

It's the 17th time since the 1998-'99 season Kentucky has been the choice in the preseason to win the SEC regular season title and the Wildcats are looking for a 7th title in John Calipari's 14th season as the UK head basketball coach.

Coming in behind Kentucky in the predicted order of finish are Arkansas, Tennessee, Auburn and Alabama.

Tshiebwe wasn't the only Wildcat on the All-SEC First-Team. Point guard Sahvir Wheeler, who is preparing for his second season in Lexington after transferring from Georgia is also a first teamer. He led the league and was third in the nation last year with an average of 6.9 assists per game. He was All-SEC Second-Team last year in the league's post season voting.

Tshiebwe is the reigning National Player of the Year after leading the country in rebounds with 15.1 per game while added a team-high 17.4 points. He had 28 double-double's a year ago for the Wildcats.

UK opens the season against Howard in Rupp Arena on November 7 at 6:30.

2022-'23 SEC Preseason Media Poll

1. Kentucky

2. Arkansas

3. Tennessee

4. Auburn

5. Alabama

6. Texas A&M

7. Florida

8. LSU

9. Ole Miss

10. Mississippi St.

11. Missouri

12. Vanderbilt

13. Georgia

14. South Carolina

SEC Player of the Year

Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky

Preseason All-SEC First-Team

Nick Smith, Arkansas

Colin Castleton, Florida

Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky

Sahvir Wheeler, Kentucky

Santiago Vescovi, Tennessee

Preseason Second-Team

Brandon Miller, Alabama

Jahvon Quinerly, Alabama

K.J. Williams, LSU

Josiah-Jordan James, Tennessee

Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee