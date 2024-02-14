UK plays at full strength for the first time this season and beats Ole Miss 75-63

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky plays at full strength for the first time this season and beats Ole Miss 75-63. The win snaps a three game losing streak in Rupp Arena.

Justin Edwards helped the Wildcats get off to such a good start by scoring the first 7 points for Kentucky. He did it by hitting the mid range jumpers and getting to the free throw line.

Kentucky had trouble early hanging onto the ball by turning it over 6 times just eight minutes into the game. Then they settled in on both ends. A big part of that was Ugonna Onyenso getting his 7th block in the game with 6:00 to go in the half. And UK went on an 8-0 run to stretch the lead to 30-25.

The Cats starting spreading the wealth on offense. Everyone who played in the first half scored except Adou Thiero and he only played five minutes. The Kentucky defense held Ole Miss scoreless for a 3:19 stretch and then after they scored a bucket, the Wildcats held them without a shot from the field over the last 3:43 of the half.

The Wildcats went to the locker room up 43-29 at the half. Edwards and Reeves led the way with 11 each. Reed Sheppard addede 6 while Tre Mitchell scored 5.

In the second half, Ole Miss went on a quick 8-2 run that included going 5-5 to cut the Wildcats lead to 45-37. The Rebels came up with steals and quick outlet passes to get their own fastbreak started. Coach Calipair was forced to take a quick timeout.

Onyenso picked up his 10th blocked shot by the 12 minute mark but quickly picked up his third foul. Sheppard scored on a quick layup and then three pointer for his 13th points of the game. The Wildcats were up 59-45 with 10:46 to play.

Kentucky really started to put it away with Rob Dillingham hitting unbelievable step back three's and a floater. The Cats would push the lead to 16 with 7:44 to go at 68-52.

The Wildcats went on their own scoring drought for 3:35. But it wasn't enough to stop them from closing this one out.

Kentucky had four players in double figures. Antonio Reeves led the way with 15, while Reed Sheppard added 13, Justin Edwards 11 and Rob Dillingham 10. Ugonna Onyenso did have 8 points, 3 rebounds and 10 blocked shots.

The Wildcats are back on the road for a big one at Auburn on Saturday. Tip off is 6:00 and can be seen on ESPN.