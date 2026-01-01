Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
UK Quarterback Cutter Boley 'Expected' to Enter Transfer Portal

On3 Sports and ESPN first reported the news ahead of the official opening of the NCAA transfer portal on Jan. 2
Michael Swensen/AP
Kentucky quarterback Cutter Boley (8) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter of an NCAA college football game against Florida, Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, in Lexington, Ky.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — While incoming Kentucky football head coach Will Stein spent his New Year's Day moving one step closer to a national championship with Oregon, the Wildcats' roster took a big hit on the eve of the transfer portal opening.

All-SEC Freshman team quarterback Cutter Boley is expected to enter the transfer portal, per On3 Sports' Pete Nakos and ESPN's Pete Thamel. The NCAA transfer portal window for football opens on Jan. 2 and runs until Jan. 16.

The Lexington Christian Academy alumnus spent his first two seasons in his backyard, where he threw for 2,498 yards, 17 passing touchdowns and 16 interceptions in 15 games. Boley will have three years of eligibility remaining.

Boley joins a list of 12 other Wildcats from last year's roster, including DJ Waller Jr. and Steven Soles Jr, to reportedly intend on entering the portal.

