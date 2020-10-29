Menu

Watch
Sports

Actions

UK set to play UCLA in the CBS Sports Classic in December

Annual event moved to Cleveland for the first time
items.[0].image.alt
Alan Youngblood/AP
Kentucky forward Keion Brooks Jr. (12) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 7, 2020, in Gainesville, Fla. Kentucky came from behind to win. (AP Photo/Alan Youngblood)
Keion Brooks Jr.
Posted at 3:24 PM, Oct 29, 2020
and last updated 2020-10-29 15:24:21-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Kentucky Basketball team confirmed the second of nine non-conference games on Thursday. The Wildcats will meet UCLA in the CBS Sports Classic on December 19th and it's been moved to Cleveland.

The doubleheader will begin at 2 p.m. ET with North Carolina taking on Ohio State, which will be followed by Kentucky and UCLA.

Last week, the UK program also revealed it would play Texas in the Big 12-SEC Challenge on January 30th in Rupp Arena.

This will be the seventh straight year for the CBS Sports Classic which has included UK every year. The Wildcats are 3-3 in the event after losing to Ohio State last year in Las Vegas.

UCLA has Johnny Juzang who played for the Wildcats last year. He was cleared to play immediately for the Bruins this season. Mick Cronin is the head at UCLA.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Safely Back to School

Safely Back to School