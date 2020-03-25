Menu

UK Signee Treasure Hunt Named MaxPreps Tennessee Player of the Year

Fellow signees are all-state
LEXINGTON, Ky. — UK women's basketball signee Treasure Hunt has been named Tennessee's player of the year by MaxPreps while her fellow Wildcats signees are all-state mentions.

It's just another in the long list of honors for Hunt who was also named 2020 Women's Basketball Coaches Association High School Coaches' All-American. The five-star recruit also took in the 2020 Jersey Mike’s Naismith National High School All-America third team. Hunt will also be on the roster for the 2020 Jordan Brand Classic and the 2020 McDonald’s All-American Game.

Fellow UK signees, Erin Toller of Sacred Heart in Louisville, was named All-State by the Lexington Herald Leader and Nyah Leveretter was named All-State by the South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association.

