UK signees Collins, Hickman named McDonald's All-Americans

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The University of Kentucky announced Damion Collins and Nolan Hickman, two of its signees for the Class of 2021, have been named McDonald's All-Americans. Kentucky is one of three programs to have multiple selections.

Unfortunately, Collins and Hickman won't have a chance to play in the game's 44th edition. The pandemic has forced a second straight cancellation of the all-star game.

Kentucky has signed 71 players who have gone on to become McDonald's All-Americans. Coach John Calipari has signed 39 of them, including current Wildcats Brandon Boston Jr. (2020) and Terrence Clarke (2020).

UK can only comment on prospects who have signed official paperwork with the university. The spring signing period begins April 14.