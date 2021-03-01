UK signs baseball coach Nick Mingione to contract extension

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The University of Kentucky and baseball coach Nick Mingione have agreed to a contract extension that will keep him in Lexington through 2025.

Starting his fifth season at UK, Mingione has won 118 games (including the shortened season in 2020) and led the Wildcats to a Super Regional in his first season back in 2017.

“Nick Mingione has done an excellent job laying the foundation for a successful baseball program, both on and off the field,” UK Athletics Director Mitch Barnhart said. “From making an NCAA Super Regional for the first time in program history, the development of 24 players selected in the MLB Draft, numerous awards for academic achievement in the classroom and a commitment to service in the Lexington community, Nick is building a well-rounded program. We are excited to see Kentucky baseball continue to grow under his leadership.”

“I am so appreciative of Mitch Barnhart for his support of the program, and thankful to all of the current and former players who have built it over the years,” Mingione said. “Nothing is possible without the commitment of our players, coaches, support staff and the Big Blue Nation. Christen, Reeves and I love the University of Kentucky and the Lexington community and could not be more excited to remain a part of both for the long haul. We all want to continue building Kentucky baseball as we strive to reach Omaha and bring a championship to Kentucky Proud Park.”

Off the field, Mingione has made it a point to have his team involved in the community, part of his “Student. Person. Player.” guiding principle of the program, participating in numerous philanthropic events in Lexington while also taking time for more than 100 local speaking engagements.

The Cats are off to a 4-0 start to open the 2021 and open a five-game week at Kentucky Proud Park on Tuesday when they host Eastern Kentucky at 4 p.m. ET.