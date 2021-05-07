UK Soccer falls to No. 4 Wake Forest 2-1 in NCAA Tournament

CARY, N.C. — The No. 24 Kentucky Men's soccer team saw its season end in the round of 16 at the NCAA Tournament. The Wildcats dropped a close one to No. 4 Wake Forest 2-1.

Kentucky had six shot attempts in the first 13 minutes of the match. But it was the Demon Deacons who scored first on a point blank shot right at the six yard box by Kyle Holcomb. After scoring in the 20th minute Wake Forest took that 1-nil lead into the half.

In the 62nd minute, Holcomb again connected for the Demon Deacons to make it a 2-nil game.

The Wildcats got a little bit of life in the 66th minute when Brock Lindow scored his 5th goal of the season to make it 2-1 Wake Forest. That gave Lindow the most goals this season by a Wildcat with five.

Kentucky's season ends at 12-5-2 with the programs third all-time trip to the Round of 16. It's the second time the Wildcats have made that round two of the last three seasons.