UK men's soccer knocks off rival Louisville 3-1

LEXINGTON, Ky. — After beating Duke, 4-2, the Kentucky soccer team has now knocked off another Wildcats rival, Louisville, 3-1.

UK would strike first in the 27th minute as Cardinals keeper, Jake Gelnovatch, tried to chase down a ball out of the net. It went through his legs and Eythor Bjorgolfsson had an open goal staring him in the face. He fired into the net to make it 1-nil Wildcats.

It stayed that way into the second half when Louisville got the equalizing goal from Bryce LeBel. However, Bjorgolfsson would score again. Off a missed shot, the rebound would find the sophomore forward for another point blank shot to put Kentucky in front again, 2-1.

The Cats were awarded a penalty after a foul in the box. Amie Mabika would take the shot from the spot and slowly tap it into the bottom right corner of the goal as the Louisville keeper dove the other way for the 3-1 final score.

Kentucky improves to 2-1 in the fall, seven-game schedule. The Wildcats will host Central Arkansas at 3:00 pm on Friday in a game you can watch on ESPN3