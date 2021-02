LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Kentucky Softball team has moved up to No. 12 in both major polls after starting off the season with a three game sweep of Samford.

Kentucky is up one spot after starting the season at No. 13 in both the NFCA/USA Today and USA Softball/ESPN.com top-25 rankings.

The Southeastern Conference has nine teams in the Coaches' Poll and 10 in the Media Poll.

The Wildcats are back on the road to face UNC-Greensboro with a double header on Friday starting at 2:00 pm.