UK Softball opens the season on Friday

No. 13 Wildcats play in Birmingham
Posted at 1:31 PM, Feb 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-02-11 13:31:48-05

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The No. 13 Kentucky softball team will open its 2021 season on Friday with the first of three games against Samford in Homewood, Alabama.

Game one is on Friday at 5:00 and then the Wildcats and Bulldogs will play a double header on Saturday starting at 2:00 p.m. All three games can be seen on on the streaming service ESPN+. BBN can also follow @UKSoftball on Twitter and Instagram for updated stats, recaps and more.

Kentucky got off to a 4-0 start last season – the best opening weekend effort in over five years. UK has not had back-to-back undefeated opening weekends in program history. The Cats beat Samford 7-4 last season and is 3-0 all-time against the Bulldogs.

