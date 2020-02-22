UK softball wins 2nd game on Friday against host, Samford, 7-4

HOOVER, Ala. — Kentucky scored its second win on Friday by beating the Samford Tournament host Bulldogs 7-4.

The game-winning runs came on the Wildcats second grand slam of the day as Lauren Johnson hit one to straight-away center in the 3rd inning. Meghan Schorman was the winning pitcher as she went five innings, allowing just two runs, six hits, three walks but she also struck out six batters.

Kentucky is off to a 10-2 start to the season which is the Wildcats best to begin a season since 2014.

UK continues play in the Samford Tournament on Saturday with an 11:00 AM game against DePaul and a 1:30 game against Georgia Tech.