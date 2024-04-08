UK students react to reports of Calipari leaving Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A wide spectrum of emotions overtook the University of Kentucky campus Monday morning.

It follows the news that rocked Big Blue Nation overnight that John Calipari is reportedly moving on from UK after 15 years as head coach.

For Alexandrea Shouse, waking up to that report was startling.

"I gotta say it was a bit of a shock to hear that he's going somewhere else, but honestly, whatever is best for UK is going to happen,” Shouse said.

The senior communication major provided a middle-ground perspective on Coach Cal’s pending departure.

Most students fell into two camps.

One side wishes Calipari well after the success he brought to BBN, including 410 wins, six SEC conference titles, four final four appearances, and a championship in 2012.

The other camp is ready for a restart, believing the Cal era has run its course and it is time to move on.

Again, Shouse sees both sides of the argument.

"At first, it was 100% behind stood behind, and now you see a shift that everybody is like, 'get rid of Cal,’” Shouse said.

“I don't know about that. I think fans should be loyal to their coach. He's done a lot for UK, but at the same time, if fans are ready for a change, maybe it's time for a change."

Ultimately, Shouse and her fellow students agree on one thing.

Whoever takes over for Cal has some massive shoes to fill.

“They've got to know the culture of UK. They've got to have fans first, students first of all. That's going to be the number one,” Shouse said.

“They're going to have to know their team and be behind their team and gain loyalty really fast."