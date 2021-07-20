UK to play the CBS Sports Classic in Las Vegas

LEXINGTON, Ky. — It was announced in early January that Kentucky would play Ohio State in the CBS Sports Classic. Now, it's been revealed that this year's Classic will take place in Las Vegas at T-Mobile Arena on December 18.

Tickets for the CBS Sports Classic will go on sale to the general public Wednesday, July 28 at 1 PM, ET, and can be secured through https://www.t-mobilearena.com/ or https://www.cbssportsclassic.com/landing/index. Fans interested in attending the event can register to receive direct email alerts regarding ticket news and other event updates at https://www.cbssportsclassic.com/tickets. Fans who register for these ticket alerts will be eligible for exclusive presale access.

This year’s Classic features North Carolina facing UCLA at 3 PM ET followed by Ohio State taking on Kentucky. The CBS Sports Classic was previously played at T-Mobile Arena in 2016 and 2019.

North Carolina is 5-2 in CBS Sports Classic games, Ohio State is 4-3, Kentucky is 3-4 and UCLA is 2-5. This set of matchups was last featured in the 2019 CBS Sports Classic, with the Tar Heels defeating the Bruins, 74-64, and the Buckeyes knocking off the Wildcats, 71-65. The 2020 edition of the Classic was staged at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, with Ohio State defeating UCLA, 77-70, and North Carolina knocking off Kentucky, 75-63.

CBS Sports Classic History at T-Mobile Arena

Dec. 21, 2019

Ohio State 71, Kentucky 65

North Carolina 74, UCLA 64

Dec. 17, 2016

UCLA 86, Ohio State 73

Kentucky 103, North Carolina 100

