UK to play Western Kentucky in place of Louisville Wednesday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky men's basketball team will now play Western Kentucky University in the Wednesday, December 22 match-up at Rupp Arena. Tip is set for 6 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Tickets and parking permits for the original Wednesday game vs. Louisville will be valid for the replacement game vs. Western Kentucky. Ticket holders do not need to take further action.

UK Athletics is working on a charitable component from the game that will provide support to those who were affected by the tornadoes. WKU is 8-4 this season and just beat the University of Louisville on Saturday, Dec. 18.

Originally, UK was scheduled to play the Cards, but due to positive COVID-19 results within the UofL program, that game has been postponed.

