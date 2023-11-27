UK Volleyball earns No. 8 overall seed

Kentucky Volleyball earned the No. 8 overall seed in the NCAA tournament on Sunday night.

The Cats will host the first and second rounds inside Rupp Arena Thursday night. The regional two seed James Madison will open play against regional three seed Baylor at 4:30 p.m. ET, followed by top-seeded Kentucky playing host to the Wofford Terriers, the fourth regional seed.

This year's appearance in the tournament will mark the program's 19th-straight NCAA Championship.

Kentucky swept Florida on Saturday winning it's 16th-straight game finishing the regular season 19-7 overall and winning the SEC title outright. The Cats have won seven-straight SEC Championships.

☑️Sweeps No. 20 Florida on Senior Day

☑️16 straight wins to close out the season

☑️7th straight SEC title @KentuckyVB is a different breed. #BBN pic.twitter.com/elVxaQ1XXC — Kinsey Lee (@kinseyleetv) November 26, 2023

Head coach Craig Skinner was named SEC Coach of the Year. Brooklyn DeLeye was named SEC Freshman of the Year.

Five Wildcats earned a spot on the 18-person All-SEC team including Eleanor Beavin, Emma Grome, Reagan Rutherford, Azhani Tealer and DeLeye. That's more than any other team in the league.