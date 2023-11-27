UK Volleyball earns No. 8 overall seed

Kentucky Volleyball earned the No. 8 overall seed in the NCAA tournament on Sunday night.
The Cats will host the first and second rounds inside Rupp Arena Thursday night. The regional two seed James Madison will open play against regional three seed Baylor at 4:30 p.m. ET, followed by top-seeded Kentucky playing host to the Wofford Terriers, the fourth regional seed.
It's that time. 👀🏆#LetsDance pic.twitter.com/sY9ZwfBJjS— Kentucky Volleyball (@KentuckyVB) November 26, 2023
This year's appearance in the tournament will mark the program's 19th-straight NCAA Championship.
Kentucky swept Florida on Saturday winning it's 16th-straight game finishing the regular season 19-7 overall and winning the SEC title outright. The Cats have won seven-straight SEC Championships.
☑️Sweeps No. 20 Florida on Senior Day— Kinsey Lee (@kinseyleetv) November 26, 2023
☑️16 straight wins to close out the season
☑️7th straight SEC title @KentuckyVB is a different breed. #BBN pic.twitter.com/elVxaQ1XXC
2017.— Kentucky Volleyball (@KentuckyVB) November 25, 2023
2018.
2019.
2020.
2021.
2022.
2023.
Dynasty.#WeAreUK x @SEC pic.twitter.com/5kP3PS5vM2
Head coach Craig Skinner was named SEC Coach of the Year. Brooklyn DeLeye was named SEC Freshman of the Year.
🏆 SEC Coach of the Year@UKCoachSkinner x #WeAreUK pic.twitter.com/4uszIafZOw— Kentucky Volleyball (@KentuckyVB) November 26, 2023
🏆 SEC Freshman of the Year@BrooklynDeleye x #WeAreUK pic.twitter.com/mLWFrSv0cS— Kentucky Volleyball (@KentuckyVB) November 26, 2023
Five Wildcats earned a spot on the 18-person All-SEC team including Eleanor Beavin, Emma Grome, Reagan Rutherford, Azhani Tealer and DeLeye. That's more than any other team in the league.
🏆 All-SEC— Kentucky Volleyball (@KentuckyVB) November 26, 2023
😺 @EmmaGrome
😺 Eleanor Beavin
😸 @Reaganrutherfrd
😸 @AzhaniTealer
😸 @BrooklynDeleye #WeAreUK x @SEC pic.twitter.com/f2ycqJjTGu