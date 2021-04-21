UK Volleyball Earns Six AVCA All-America Honors

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Six Kentucky volleyball players were given honors by the American Volleyball Coaches’ Association and that includes three being named First team All-American.
Wildcats setter Madison Lilley and outside hitters Alli Stumler and Avery Skinner were named to the 14-person first-team. Meantime, sophomore middle blocker Azhani Tealer was named to the second team, and senior libero Gabby Curry third-team All-American. Madi Skinner was an honorable mention.
UK has never had more than four named All-American.
Madison Lilley, First Team All-America
- SEC Player of the Year
- AVCA All-Region Player of the Year
- All-SEC
Avery Skinner, First Team All-America
- All-SEC
- AVCA All-Region
- 3.77 kills per set
Alli Stumler, First Team All-America
- All-SEC
- AVCA All-Region
- Eight double-doubles on the year, including in the regional final vs. Purdue
Azhani Tealer, Second Team All-America
- All-SEC
- AVCA All-Region
- Hitting a team-high .442 with 2.61 kills per set
Gabby Curry, Third Team All-America
- SEC Defensive Player of the Year
- AVCA All-Region
- All-SEC
Madi Skinner, Honorable Mention All-America
- SEC All-Freshman Team
- All-SEC
- AVCA All-Region Team