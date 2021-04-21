UK Volleyball Earns Six AVCA All-America Honors

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Six Kentucky volleyball players were given honors by the American Volleyball Coaches’ Association and that includes three being named First team All-American.

Wildcats setter Madison Lilley and outside hitters Alli Stumler and Avery Skinner were named to the 14-person first-team. Meantime, sophomore middle blocker Azhani Tealer was named to the second team, and senior libero Gabby Curry third-team All-American. Madi Skinner was an honorable mention.

UK has never had more than four named All-American.

Madison Lilley, First Team All-America

SEC Player of the Year

AVCA All-Region Player of the Year

All-SEC

Avery Skinner, First Team All-America

All-SEC

AVCA All-Region

3.77 kills per set

Alli Stumler, First Team All-America

All-SEC

AVCA All-Region

Eight double-doubles on the year, including in the regional final vs. Purdue

Azhani Tealer, Second Team All-America

All-SEC

AVCA All-Region

Hitting a team-high .442 with 2.61 kills per set

Gabby Curry, Third Team All-America

SEC Defensive Player of the Year

AVCA All-Region

All-SEC

Madi Skinner, Honorable Mention All-America