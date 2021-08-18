Watch
UK Volleyball picked to win the Southeastern Conference Title

Three Wildcats on the All-SEC teams
UK Athletics
Posted at 11:29 AM, Aug 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-18 11:29:03-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Kentucky Volleyball team has won four straight Southeastern Conference regular season titles. Now the head coaches in the league have picked the Wildcats to make it five in a row.

UK just edged out Florida by a point by receiving one more first-place vote. LSU, Tennessee and Arkansas round out the top five.

The preseason All-SEC team was also announced and three Wildcats were voted onto the nine-player team. Sophomore outside hitter Madi Skinner, senior outside hitter Alli Stumler and junior middle blocker Azhani Tealer were the pick of the coaches.

Kentucky will play an exhibition game at Western Kentucky on Thursday night at 6:00. The Hilltoppers were ranked 16th in the preseason Top 25 while the Wildcats were No. 3.

UK will start defense of its national championship on Friday, August 27th in Dayton, Ohio where they'll play Texas State at 10:30 a.m. and Dayton at 7:00 p.m.

PlaceSchoolPoints
1.Kentucky (7)139
2.Florida (6)138
3.LSU118
4.Tennessee100
5.Arkansas98
6.South Carolina93
7.Texas A&M77
8.Georgia67
Missouri67
10.Alabama43
11.Ole Miss32
12.Mississippi State30
13.Auburn12

Volleyball Preseason All-SEC Team

Name, SchoolPos.Yr.Ht.Hometown
T’ara Ceasar, FloridaOHR-Sr.6-1Panama City, Fla.
Lauren Forte, FloridaMBR-Sr.6-3Tempe, Ariz.
Thayer Hall, FloridaOHSr.6-3Spartanburg, S.C.
Marlie Monserez, FloridaSSr.6-0Windermere, Fla.
Madi Skinner, KentuckyOHSo.6-2Katy, Texas
Alli Stumler, KentuckyOHSr.6-1Floyds Knobs, Ind.
Azhani Tealer, KentuckyMBJr.5-10Grand Prairie, Texas
Taylor Bannister, LSURSSr.6-5Missouri City, Texas
Kylie Deberg, LSUOHGr.6-4Hudson, Iowa
