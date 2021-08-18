UK Volleyball picked to win the Southeastern Conference Title

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Kentucky Volleyball team has won four straight Southeastern Conference regular season titles. Now the head coaches in the league have picked the Wildcats to make it five in a row.

UK just edged out Florida by a point by receiving one more first-place vote. LSU, Tennessee and Arkansas round out the top five.

The preseason All-SEC team was also announced and three Wildcats were voted onto the nine-player team. Sophomore outside hitter Madi Skinner, senior outside hitter Alli Stumler and junior middle blocker Azhani Tealer were the pick of the coaches.

Kentucky will play an exhibition game at Western Kentucky on Thursday night at 6:00. The Hilltoppers were ranked 16th in the preseason Top 25 while the Wildcats were No. 3.

UK will start defense of its national championship on Friday, August 27th in Dayton, Ohio where they'll play Texas State at 10:30 a.m. and Dayton at 7:00 p.m.

Place School Points 1. Kentucky (7) 139 2. Florida (6) 138 3. LSU 118 4. Tennessee 100 5. Arkansas 98 6. South Carolina 93 7. Texas A&M 77 8. Georgia 67 Missouri 67 10. Alabama 43 11. Ole Miss 32 12. Mississippi State 30 13. Auburn 12

Volleyball Preseason All-SEC Team