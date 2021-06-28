UK Volleyball set for national championship trophy tour

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Kentucky volleyball team is about to take the 2020 National Championship trophy on a tour for fans to see at Kroger locations in the state.

It will start on Tuesday afternoon with a visit to Union at the Marketplace Kroger from 4:30-5:30 PM. After that stop, the Wildcats will be taking part in pregame ceremonies at Great American Ballpark before the reds face the San Diego Padres.

On Wednesday, the volleyball team will take the trophy just down from campus to the Euclid Ave. Kroger from 4:30-5:30 PM.

Head coach Craig Skinner and select players will be in attendance for the events, where the NCAA National Championship trophy will be present in additions to a meet-and-greet session, photo opportunities and autographs.

2020-21 Kentucky Volleyball NCAA Championship Trophy Tour

Stop #1 – Tuesday, June 29

Union, Kentucky

Kroger – Union Marketplace

9001 US Highway 42; Union, KY 41091

4:30 – 5:30 p.m. ET

Stop #2 – Wednesday, June 30

Lexington, Kentucky

Kroger – Euclid Ave

704 Euclid Ave.; Lexington, KY 40506

4:30 – 5:30 p.m. ET