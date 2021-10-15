UK Volleyball wins the first of two games at LSU, 3-1

BATON ROUGE, La. — Azhani Tealer had eight blocks and Madi Skinner had 16 kills to lead the No. 5 UK Volleyball team to a 3-1 victory at LSU. The first of two matches in two days in Baton Rouge.

Kentucky is now 12-3 on the season overall, a perfect 6-0 in the SEC.

“We had a great match at the service line tonight and I liked how we got stronger and stronger as the match went on. We were efficient in our attack and Emma Grome set some nice balls for our offense tonight,” said head coach Craig Skinner.

The same two teams will play again Friday night at 9:00 PM on the SEC Network which is right after Big Blue Madness ends.