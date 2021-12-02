Watch
UK Women beat West Virginia in the SEC-Big 12 Challenge 83-60

Howard leads the way with 27 points
James Crisp/AP
FILE - Kentucky's Rhyne Howard (10) shoots near South Carolina's Eniya Russel during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., in this Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, file photo. Howard made The Associated Press All-America first team, announced Wednesday, March 17, 2021. (AP Photo/James Crisp, File)
All-America Basketball
Posted at 10:55 PM, Dec 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-01 22:55:13-05

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The No. 16 Kentucky women got a huge game from All-American guard Rhyne Howard to cruise past West Virginia in the SEC-Big 12 Challenge, 83-60.

The senior had 27 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals against a Mountaineers team that had just one loss this season by a point and was sitting just outside of the Top 25. That included Howard scoring the first five points of the game. She was 7-of-14 from the field including 5-of-7 behind the arc and 8-of-10 at the free throw line.

The Wildcats also got a huge game from Dre'una Edwards. The junior had 19 points, 10 rebounds and a career high six blocked shots. Freshman guard Jada Walker added 13 points and four rebounds.

Kentucky shot 51% from the floor including a blistering 58% from behind the three point line (11-of-19). UK also outscored West Virginia 21-to-5 in second chance points and the Wildcats had 17 points off Mountaineers turnovers.

Kentucky improves to 5-1 overall. The Wildcats are back in Memorial Coliseum on Sunday hosting Merrimack. Tip-off is set for 2:00 PM and can be seen streaming on the SEC Network+

