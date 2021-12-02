UK Women beat West Virginia in the SEC-Big 12 Challenge 83-60

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The No. 16 Kentucky women got a huge game from All-American guard Rhyne Howard to cruise past West Virginia in the SEC-Big 12 Challenge, 83-60.

The senior had 27 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals against a Mountaineers team that had just one loss this season by a point and was sitting just outside of the Top 25. That included Howard scoring the first five points of the game. She was 7-of-14 from the field including 5-of-7 behind the arc and 8-of-10 at the free throw line.

The Wildcats also got a huge game from Dre'una Edwards. The junior had 19 points, 10 rebounds and a career high six blocked shots. Freshman guard Jada Walker added 13 points and four rebounds.

Kentucky shot 51% from the floor including a blistering 58% from behind the three point line (11-of-19). UK also outscored West Virginia 21-to-5 in second chance points and the Wildcats had 17 points off Mountaineers turnovers.

Kentucky improves to 5-1 overall. The Wildcats are back in Memorial Coliseum on Sunday hosting Merrimack. Tip-off is set for 2:00 PM and can be seen streaming on the SEC Network+