UK women hold off pesky Auburn 68-61

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Kentucky women built a 17 point first half lead only to see Auburn tie the game in the second half. But, the Wildcats closed out the 68-61 win.

Rhyne Howard suffered through some rough shooting, just 3-13 shooting from the field including 1-7 from the three point line for 10 points. She also suffered a dislocated pinky finger but came in late to help finish off the win at the free throw line. Sabrina Haines added a season-high tying 17 points while hitting 4-8 three pointers and she scored all 7 of the points the Wildcats had in the 3rd quarter. KeKe McKinney came back after missing four games due to headaches and hit all six of the shots she took to tie her career-high with 13. She also had a team-high 8 rebounds.

The Wildcats built a 37-20 lead in the first half and led it 44-28 at the half. Auburn would go on a 12-0 run to start the third quarter and then scored the first four points of the fourth quarter to tie the game at 51-51. But, UK countered with an Amanda Paschal three and another one from McKinney. UK finished off the win at the free throw line.

Kentucky improves to 16-3 overall, 5-2 in the SEC. The Wildcats return to action on Thursday when they travel to Missouri for a 7:00 game on the SEC Network.