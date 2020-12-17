UK Women lose first of the year at DePaul 86-82

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The No. 9 Kentucky women's basketball team lost its first game of the season at No. 24 DePaul 86-82 despite the play of Chasity Patterson who scored 22 points on 50% shooting from the field.

Kentucky scored the first four points of the game and actually led 14-6 in the first quarter. But, DePaul came back in the third quarter to take the lead. Then, UK countered a Dre'Una Edwards layup and a Blair Green jumper, to reclaim the lead at 41-40. But DePaul came back with eight points in a row to lead 48-41 with 6:08 to play in the third.

The Wildcats were able to cut it to one point in the 4th quarter but couldn't complete the comeback falling by four. No. 9 UK is now 6-1 on the season.

Patterson got help from Dre'una Edwards had 18 points and grabbed 12 rebounds while Rhyne Howard had 15 points and 12 rebounds and Robyn Benton had 12 points and six rebounds for the Cats.

Kentucky will return home on Saturday to face Wofford at 1:00 PM. It can be seen on ESPN+.