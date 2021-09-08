UK Women's basketball announces schedule

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Kentucky women's basketball program released its entire schedule for the 2021-'22 season which includes four games against Elite Eight teams, two games in Rupp Arena and the annual rivalry game is at Louisville.

After an exhibition against Lee University, Kyra Elzy will lead her Cats into the opener in Memorial Coliseum on November 4 against Presbyterian. That is followed by one more home game against North Alabama on November 11.

Then, Kentucky makes its first road trip of the season when they visit Indiana in Bloomington on November 14th. After home games against Winthrop and La Salle, Kentucky is back home to host West Virginia in the SEC-Big 12 Challenge.

After a home game against Merrimack College, UK hosts a DePaul team that beat them last season on the road. This is the first of two games that will be played in Rupp Arena.

You can circle the calendar on Sunday, December 12. That's when the Wildcats renew their rivalry with Louisville. This year's game will be played in the Cardinals KFC Yum! Center. This game is part of the Jimmy V Classic this season.

The final two non-conference games wrap up at home December 17 against Morgan State and December 19 against USC-Upstate.

Then, the Wildcats open the SEC schedule on the road at Auburn on December 30 before playing the home opener against Mississippi State on January 3.

The second game that will be played in Rupp Arena comes during the SEC slate when UK hosts Ole Miss on January 23.

UK only plays Tennessee once in Knoxville on January 16 while they only play Texas A&M once in Memorial on February 6.

The Wildcats play South Carolina twice. The first is on the road January 9 and the Gamecocks make the return trip to Memorial Coliseum February 10.