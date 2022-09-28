UK Women's Basketball has eleven nationally televised games

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The University of Kentucky women's basketball team announced on Wednesday that it has been selected for eleven nationally televised games for the 2022-'23 season.

The biggest of the games will be on ESPN when Kentucky hosts rival Louisville on December 11 at 1 p.m in Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. The other ten games will be televised on the SEC Network. Two of the games are non-conference match-ups while the other nine are in the SEC slate and seven of those nine are on the road.

Those road matchups on the SEC Network include its conference opener at Missouri on Dec. 29 at 9 p.m. ET, at Georgia on Jan. 5 at 7 p.m. ET, at Florida on Jan. 15 at 3 p.m. ET, at Mississippi State on Jan. 22 at 1 p.m. ET, at South Carolina on Feb. 2 at 7 p.m. ET, at Ole Miss on Feb. 13 at 7 p.m. ET and at Texas A&M on Feb. 23 at 7 p.m. ET.

Kentucky’s home conference games on the SEC Network feature its matchup against Missouri on Jan. 29 at 3 p.m. ET and its regular-season closer against Tennessee on Feb. 26 at 2 p.m. ET.