UK Women's Basketball lands point guard Saniah Tyler

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The University of Kentucky women's basketball team has landed a point guard for the Class of 2022. Saniah Tyler announced her news on Twitter.

Tyler is from Florissant, Missouri which is a suburb north of St. Louis. She led Incarnate Word to a 29-0 record last season and the Class 6 state championship.

The 5'6" point guard averaged 13 points, 4 rebounds, 5 assists and 2 steals per game while shooting 36 percent from three point range. She's a 4 star according to ESPN and ranked 24th at her position. Prep Girls Hoops has Tyler ranked 43rd overall in the Class of 2022.