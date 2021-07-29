Watch
UK Women's Basketball lands point guard Saniah Tyler

Joins the Class of 2022
Saniah Tyler - Twitter
SANIAH TYLER TWITTER.jpg
Posted at 6:55 PM, Jul 29, 2021
LEXINGTON, Ky. — The University of Kentucky women's basketball team has landed a point guard for the Class of 2022. Saniah Tyler announced her news on Twitter.

Tyler is from Florissant, Missouri which is a suburb north of St. Louis. She led Incarnate Word to a 29-0 record last season and the Class 6 state championship.

The 5'6" point guard averaged 13 points, 4 rebounds, 5 assists and 2 steals per game while shooting 36 percent from three point range. She's a 4 star according to ESPN and ranked 24th at her position. Prep Girls Hoops has Tyler ranked 43rd overall in the Class of 2022.

