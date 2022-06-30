UK Women's Basketball to play in the Bahamas in the regular season

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The University of Kentucky women's basketball team will spend the week of Thanksgiving playing in the Bahamas in the Bahar Mar Hoops Pink Flamingo Championship.

Kyra Elzy's Wildcats will tip off on Monday November 21 against Virginia Tech. The Hokies were 23-10 a year ago and lost in the first round of the NCAA Tournament against No. 23 Florida Gulf Coast 84-81. The 23 wins were second most in school history.

UK will then take the court again on Wednesday November 23 against Dayton. The Flyers were 26-6 last season making the Atlantic 10 Tournament Championship game before losing to UMass. Dayton then knocked off DePaul in the first round of the NCAA Tournament before falling to Georgia in the second round.

All games of the Pink Flamingo Championship will be broadcast on FloHoops. Times will be announced at a later date.