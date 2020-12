LEXINGTON, Ky. — The UK women open up SEC play on Thursday but had their second league game already postponed against Tennessee on January 3rd. The Volunteers are dealing with COVID-19 issues within the program.

The SEC's COVID-19 management requirements, as developed by the SEC's Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force, are available on SECsports.com.

The 7-1 Wildcats will start play at home on Thursday when they host Arkansas at 8:30 on the SEC Network.