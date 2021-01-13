Menu

Watch
Sports

Actions

UK women's game postponed for COVID issues with Auburn program

Wildcats second league game cancelled
items.[0].image.alt
Bryan Woolston/AP
Kentucky guard Rhyne Howard (10) dribbles the ball during the NCAA basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019 at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
Rhyne Howard
Posted at 4:32 PM, Jan 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-01-13 16:32:38-05

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The UK women's basketball team had its game with Auburn postponed on Wednesday because the Tigers program is dealing with a positive COVID test and contact tracing. The teams were scheduled to play at Auburn on Thursday night.

The Wildcats are currently 2-2 in the league. This is the second time UK has been forced to postpone a game based on the opponent's issues with COVID. The Cats January 3 game with Tennessee also had to be put off until later this season.

Kentucky's next game will now be on Sunday when the Wildcats host Vanderbilt at 5:00 pm. You can see that game on the SEC Network.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Get the LEX 18 Apps!

Get the LEX 18 Apps!