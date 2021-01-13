UK women's game postponed for COVID issues with Auburn program

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The UK women's basketball team had its game with Auburn postponed on Wednesday because the Tigers program is dealing with a positive COVID test and contact tracing. The teams were scheduled to play at Auburn on Thursday night.

The Wildcats are currently 2-2 in the league. This is the second time UK has been forced to postpone a game based on the opponent's issues with COVID. The Cats January 3 game with Tennessee also had to be put off until later this season.

Kentucky's next game will now be on Sunday when the Wildcats host Vanderbilt at 5:00 pm. You can see that game on the SEC Network.