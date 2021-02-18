Menu

Watch
Sports

Actions

UK women's game with LSU canceled because of weather

Wildcats and Tigers were to play Friday at 2:00
items.[0].image.alt
James Crisp/AP
Kentucky head coach Kyra Elzy instructs her team during a time out in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against South Carolina in Lexington, Ky., Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/James Crisp)
South Carolina Kentucky Basketball
Posted at 4:55 PM, Feb 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-02-18 18:16:18-05

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Kentucky women's basketball home game with LSU has been canceled.

Originally scheduled for Thursday night it was pushed back a day to Friday at 2:00 because of the weather conditions across the southeast region of the country. Now, it's being put off and will unlikely be made up.

Kentucky is currently 15-5 overall, 8-4 in the SEC. The Tigers are 8-10, 6-6.

That means the Wildcats next game is a trip to South Carolina on Sunday at 3:00 pm on ESPN. The Gamecocks beat Kentucky 75-70 back on January 10.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Count on Us!

Count on Us!