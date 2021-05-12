UK women's golf advances to the NCAA Championships

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Kentucky women's golf team has advanced to its first NCAA Championships appearance since 1992 after finishing top six after the Columbus Regional.

The Wildcats finished fourth with a 2-under-par 290 in the final round. UK finished with a three-day total of 19-over par led by Rikke Svejgaard and Maria Villanueva who finished in a tie for 5th individual place at +1 for the three rounds.

“I’m just unbelievably proud,” UK head coach Golda Borst said. “There are not a lot of other words that I can use than those. They did this. They took ownership. This is what they wanted to do when we started the season. We talk about wanting to win a national championship, and to do that we have to get through regionals first. … To see them come through here and handle this as well as they did – handle the nerves, handle some of the anxiety and execute – is huge. They are capable of so much.”

Now the Wildcats will head west to Scottsdale, Arizona, for an opportunity they have waited for since the postseason was canceled a season ago because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The remaining 24 teams (six teams from each of the four regionals) will compete May 21-26 at Grayhawk Golf Club for a chance at the national title.