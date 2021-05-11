UK women's golf in the hunt to advance at the NCAA's

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Kentucky women's golf team is sitting in a good spot going into the final round of the NCAA Columbus Regional.

The Wildcats are sitting in 6th place and they need to finish in the top 6 in order to advance to the NCAA Championships. They have a two shot lead over 11th ranked Virginia.

“We are a grinding team, and when conditions get tough, we get tougher,” UK head golf coach Golda Borst said. “We stay in it and we just go to the next shot. It’s something that we’ve talked a lot about with them. They did a great job of that today. They got frustrated but they stayed in the moment. They hit some good shots, they hit some bad shots and they just went to the next one.”

UK is set to start on the first hole at 10 am. You can follow all of the action with live scoring at Golfstat.com.