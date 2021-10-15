UK women's soccer falls 1-0 on penalty kick

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The UK women's soccer team fell 1-0 to LSU at the Bell on Thursday night.

The Tigers converted a penalty kick in the 73rd minute as the keeper, Mollee Swift came forward to take take the shot. It ruined Senior Night for five Wildcats plalying their final game at the Bell. Marissa Bosco, Julia Grosso, Miranda Jimenez, Gretchen Mills and Sarah Siekkinen were honored in a ceremony before the start of the match.

The Wildcats best opportunity to score came from Bosco in the 57th minute but Swift knocked the shot off course.

Kentucky drops to 6-8-2 on the season overall, 0-7 in the SEC.

The Wildcats have a week off before returning to the pitch on Thursday, Oct. 21 to take on Alabama in Tuscaloosa for an 8 p.m. ET match.