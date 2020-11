LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Kentucky women's soccer team wraps up its regular season on Friday by hosting Florida at 7:00 pm on the SEC Network+.

The Wildcats are 0-4-3 this season after a 1-1 draws against then-No. 8 Georgia and then-No. 14 Auburn. The Gators are 1-4-1.

Next week the women's team will travel to Orange Beach, Alabama to play in the SEC Tournament.