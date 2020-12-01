UK's Boston and Sarr on Wooden Award watch list

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky guard Brandon Boston and forward Olivier Sarr are among the 50 players nominated for the John R. Wooden Award. It's an honor that goes each season to the top college basketball player in the country by the Los Angeles Athletic Club.

In his first two games for Kentucky, Boston is the team's leading scorer with 18 points per game and he's second on the team with 9 per outing. The freshman is shooting nearly 50% from the floor.

Sarr has averaged 13 points, 7 rebounds and two blocked shots per game in his first two games for the Wildcats. The Senior transferred to Kentucky in the off-season and already has one double-double so far with 17 points and 11 rebounds in the loss to Richmond.

The duo help Kentucky to be one of just 11 schools with more than one player on the Wooden Award watch list.