UK's Coach John Calipari speaks on McLendon Foundation, call to action

(LEX 18) — John Calipari, head coach for the University of Kentucky men’s basketball team, speaks on the McLendon Foundation in a video posted to Wholesumky.com .

The McLendon Foundation provides minorities access and opportunity through its scholarship program and leadership initiative.

The initiative specifically seeks to provide minorities a jump-start into their careers through practical experiences, opportunities to build their network and instill the values of John McLendon: integrity, education, leadership, and mentorship.

In the video, Calipari details the initiative started after the murder of George Floyd in Minnesota. The murder left an impact on him and his players and Calipari sought ways to make a change. A change not just for his players and on his campus, but across the nation.

Calipari then urges watchers to reach across the aisle and listen to one another.

"Our players wanted to be heard," Calipari said. "They wanted to be heard amongst each other and how they felt, they wanted to be heard amongst other athletes on our campus and people around the state. 'My life matters. My future matters.'”

Calipari stressed the importance of dialogue and believes UK is the campus where students and players alike can speak out and be heard.