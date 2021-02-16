UK's Coffel named D1 Softball National Freshman of the Week

LEXINGTON, Ky. — It didn't take long for Erin Coffel to make her mark at Kentucky. After just three games as a Wildat, she was named D1 Softball National Freshman of the Week.

Coffel helped UK to three victories against Samford by hitting .667 with at least two hits in every game and five runs batted in. Known for hitting home runs in high school, Coffel also hit one in her first game for Kentucky.

The Bremen, Indiana native hit 8-for-12 scoring four runs while she was also walked and hit by a pitch in the opening weekend.

Kentucky returns to action on Friday with a double header at UNC-Greensboro. The first game begins at 2:00 pm.