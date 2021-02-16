Menu

Watch
Sports

Actions

UK's Coffel named D1 Softball National Freshman of the Week

Gains honor after her first three games
items.[0].image.alt
UK Athletics
COFFEL.jpg
Posted at 1:52 PM, Feb 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-02-16 13:52:48-05

LEXINGTON, Ky. — It didn't take long for Erin Coffel to make her mark at Kentucky. After just three games as a Wildat, she was named D1 Softball National Freshman of the Week.

Coffel helped UK to three victories against Samford by hitting .667 with at least two hits in every game and five runs batted in. Known for hitting home runs in high school, Coffel also hit one in her first game for Kentucky.

The Bremen, Indiana native hit 8-for-12 scoring four runs while she was also walked and hit by a pitch in the opening weekend.

Kentucky returns to action on Friday with a double header at UNC-Greensboro. The first game begins at 2:00 pm.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Count on Us!

Count on Us!