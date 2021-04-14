UK's Draxl and women's doubles team rise to No. 1 in the country

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky tennis is exploding on the map as Liam Draxl and the women's doubles team of Akvilė Paražinskaitė and Fiona Arrese have climbed to number one in the country.

Draxl finished the regular season with a 19-2 record. That included wins over nine ranked singles opponents, two of which were number one at the time he beat them. He was also a perfect 15-0 at home this season.

Paražinskaitė and Arrese finished the regular season with a 19-1 record. That includes a 6-1 mark against teams who were ranked at the time. The pair are looking to become the second tandem in program history to finish the season as the No. 1 ranked doubles team. Previously, Mami Adachi and Aldila Sutjiadi capped the 2016 season ranked No. 1.