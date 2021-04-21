UK's Jacob Cook in Top 10 after opening round at SEC Championship

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. — Kentucky men's golfer Jacob Cook is sitting in a tie for 10th place after shooting a one under par, 69 in the first round of the SEC Championship at Sea Island Golf Club's Seaside Course. The Wildcats team sits in 12th place after posting an 8 over round.

“Jacob Cook was our first out today for us and played a beautiful round of golf,” UK head coach Brian Craig said. “The other guys battled and played decent. Seaside was a strong test on the back nine once the wind picked up. It will likely be the same tomorrow and we will be up for the challenge.”

The teams are trying to finish in the top eight spots following 54-holes of stroke play to advance to the weekend’s match-play portion of the event which will ultimately determine the league’s champion on Sunday.

Kentucky will share the course with Missouri and Florida on Thursday with tee times beginning at 9 a.m. ET off of hole No. 10.