UK's Jensen Castle qualifies for the U.S. Women's Open

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky sophomore golfer Jensen Castle has earned a spot in the U.S. Women's Open which will be held June 3-6 at The Olympic Club in San Francisco.

“I am so excited for this opportunity and I cannot wait to compete at The Olympic Club next month,” Castle said. “However, I am even more excited to play in NCAA Regionals with my teammates next week. I would not have made it here without them. They make me a better golfer and a better person.”

Castle had to go into a playoff at her qualifier which too place in Pittsburgh, Pa. She defeated professional Rachel Rohanna on the second playoff hole to clinch one of two spots.

For now Castle will be focused on the post season. The Wildcats are one of 72 teams to make the 2021 NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Championships field, and starting Monday they will compete in the Columbus Regional at the Scarlet Course at the Ohio State University Golf Club in Columbus, Ohio. The low six teams from the Columbus Regional will advance to the national championships, to be held May 21-26 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona, vs. the top six teams from each of the other three regionals.