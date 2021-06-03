UK’s Jim Madaleno Receives 2021 Michael L. Slive Award

LEXINGTON, Ky. — SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey announced members of the Southeastern Conference's Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force have been awarded the Michael L. Slive Distinguished Service Award. That includes Kentucky's Jim Madaleno who was a volunteer medical professional on the task force.

The group helped provide guidance as the SEC conducted athletics competition during the 2020-'21 academic year.

“Individually and collectively, the leaders serving on the Conference’s Medical Guidance Task Force are deserving of this recognition,” said Sankey. “Each contributed an incredible amount of time and effort to lend his or her expertise as we worked to meet the many challenges associated with developing policies and protocols supporting the healthy return to competition throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Because of their efforts, thousands of SEC student-athletes have been able to participate in their chosen sports, compete for championships and create lifelong memories with their teammates that otherwise may have never been possible without the contributions of these talented individuals.”

Madaleno serves as Executive Associate Athletics Director/Sports Medicine and Performance for UK Athletics. He began at UK in 1997 as head athletic trainer for Wildcat football, continuing in that role through the 2018 season, before being elevated to his current role.

“Jim Madaleno and the members of the Medical Guidance Task Force did an tremendous job this year and worthy of this honor,” said Mitch Barnhart, UK Director of Athletics. “On top of their ongoing daily responsibilities, they put in countless additional hours in researching, devising and implementing the protocols necessary for student-athletes to participate safely, have the opportunity to compete for championships, and enjoy the many special moments that have occurred this year.

“I also want to express my thanks to everyone on our campus for what they did – our athletics medical team, UK HealthCare, and of course, the student-athletes, coaches and staff -- for carrying out the protocols on a daily basis. Again, congratulations to Jim and the members of the Task Force.”

Members of the SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force are:

Dr. Jimmy Robinson, University of Alabama, Head Team Physician and Medical Director

Dr. Kent Hagan, University of Arkansas, Sports Medicine/Team Physician and Dr. Ramon Ylanan, Sports Medicine/Team Physician

Dr. Mike Goodlett, Auburn University, Chief Medical Officer/Team Physician

Dr. Jay Clugston, University of Florida, Team Physician

Ron Courson, University of Georgia, Executive Associate Athletics Director/Sports Medicine

Jim Madaleno, University of Kentucky, Executive Associate Athletics Director/Sports Medicine and Performance

Dr. Catherine O’Neal, LSU Health Sciences Center Assistant Professor of Medicine, Infectious Diseases

Dr. Marshall Crowther, University of Mississippi, Medical Director/Sports Medicine Physician

Dr. Cliff Story, Mississippi State University, Director of University Health Services

Dr. Stevan Whitt, University of Missouri, Associate Professor of Medicine, Divisions of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine and Infectious Diseases; Senior Associate Dean for Clinical Affairs, University of Missouri School of Medicine, Chief Clinical Officer

Dr. Zoë Foster, University of South Carolina, Program Director, Primary Care Sports Medicine Fellowship

Dr. Chris Klenck, University of Tennessee, Head Team Physician

Dr. Shawn Gibbs, Texas A&M University, Dean of School of Public Health

Dr. Warne Fitch, Vanderbilt University, Associate Professor of Emergency Medicine, Associate Professor of Orthopedics

The Michael L. Slive Distinguished Service Award is presented on special occasions to former student-athletes, coaches, graduates or administrators of SEC institutions or the conference office who have maintained a lifetime of interest in college athletics and who, over a significant period of time, have exhibited superior leadership qualities and made a significant impact to the betterment of the mission of the Southeastern Conference.

Michael L. Slive Distinguished Service Award Winners:

Year Winner

2014 Michael L. Slive - SEC Commissioner

2017 SEC Pioneers of Integration (Nate Northington, Wilbur Hackett, Houston Hogg, Greg Page - Kentucky Football; Perry Wallace and Godfrey Dillard – Vanderbilt Basketball)

2018 Archie Manning - Ole Miss Football/Baseball

2021 SEC Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force

